Nurses strike: Union leader urges government to 'do the decent thing'

The head of the Royal College of Nursing has urged the government to "do the decent thing" as thousands stage their second walkout in a row over pay.

Speaking on the picket line at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, Pat Cullen said the strikes could be ceased if the government were to budge on salary.

The strikes could go on for six months, the RCN warned, if an agreement is not reached.

Government officials have said the demanded pay rise is unaffordable.

