Nurses 'pushed' into voting for unprecedented strikes, RCN chief says

RCN chief Pat Cullen says nurses across the UK have been “pushed “ by the government into voting for unprecedented strike action.

“Hundreds of thousands of nurses have spoken up loud and clear today ... enough is enough,” she told Sky News.

This is the first time ever nurses across all four nations have voted to strike, with the initial action expected to be taken before the end of this year.

“It’s governments that have pushed those nurses to take the action they’ve taken today ... and it’s government that can stop it,” Ms Cullen said.

