Electric air taxis could fly in New York City skies as soon as 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan Monday 13 November to use electric helicopters starting in 2025 to fly people to and from the city’s airports without the use of fossil fuels.

“Our investment in this technology, in the use of this technology, is going to allow us to have cleaner skies,” Mr Adams said during a demo of the EV helicopters.

The air taxis could cut travel times down to minutes for those traveling from Manhattan to nearby airports.

Delivery services will also be encouraged to use the EV helicopters to reduce car traffic.