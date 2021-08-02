White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked if former US President Barack Obama was “setting the wrong example” by throwing a birthday party with “hundreds of people” this week, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

Psaki responded by noting that Obama has been a “huge advocate” of individuals getting vaccinated and defended the event by confirming it falls within CDC guidance.

Reporter Peter Doocy, not satisfied with the answer, followed up by asking Psaki if Obama’s party could turn into a “superspreader” event.