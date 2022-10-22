An OnlyFans model who killed her boyfriend following a breakup has been heard making threats about him in leaked audio.

Abigail White, 24, has been found guilty for the murder of Bradley Lewis, 22.

“He only tells me the truth when he thinks I am going to f****** kill him. Like when I get a knife out. Like when I f****** stab him. I just don’t get this kid,” she can be heard saying.

White has been jailed for life.

