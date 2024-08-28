A runaway ostrich stopped traffic as it stood in the middle of a road in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Footage shows the large bird on South Louise Avenue, surrounded by people trying to lure it to safety with food.

According to local reports, Sioux Falls Animal Control confirmed that the lost ostrich belonged to an owner with a faulty door on the back of his trailer.

The owner was able to promptly rescue the bird and fix the mechanical issue on the trailer before going on his way.

“The ostrich suffered no injuries, appeared just fine by us and was back with its owner before we had to take over,” Thomas Rhoades, of Sioux Falls Animal Control, said.