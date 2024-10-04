World’s first vaccine for ovarian cancer could ‘wipe out’ the disease

A new vaccine being developed at the University of Oxford could "wipe out" ovarian cancer for good.

If successful, OvarianVax will help immune systems recognise the early stages of the disease, and fight against it.

"A way to prevent ovarian cancer is something I personally have been dreaming about for so long", says Professor Ahmed, director of the ovarian cancer cell laboratory at the university.

"The impact that would have on women and the disease would be quite profound...this could potentially be a reality."