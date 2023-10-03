Aerial footage from the recycling plant in Oxford which was struck by lightning last night (2 October), shows the damage sustained following the incident.

The explosion could be heard up to 20 miles away, causing a huge fireball.

Images from the scene this morning (3 October) show three large gas storage units with rips in their roofs from the flames, as smoke dwindles above.

40 firefighters were sent to the plant, which turns food waste into biogas, however, no casualities were reported.