British artist paints last two northern white rhinos in Kenya

A British artist has painted the last two Northern White rhinos in Kenya.

John Dyer, from Cornwall, travelled to Kenya at the end of February until the beginning of March 2023 as part of his Last Chance to Paint project which aims to teach young people about conservation through the medium of painting.

The Eden Project artist-in-residence painted Najin and Fatu, two females, exactly five years after Sudan, the last male, died.

"To have the privilege to meet and paint the last of a species is humbling, devastating and uplifting all at the same time," Dyer said.

