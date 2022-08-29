Pakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’

There have been more than 1,000 deaths from flooding in Pakistan since June, according to officials.

The country’s climate minister called the extreme weather “a serious climate catastrophe” after flash flooding from heavy rainfall swept away villages.

Rescue workers are helping to evacuate residents in some areas, while soldiers have moved citizens to relief camps and helped provide supplies to thousands of displaced people.

Pakistan is appealing for international assistance as rescuers struggle to help thousands of people left marooned by the floods.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.