Pakistan's Sharif struggles with headphone as he meets Putin during SCO summit

Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif struggled with his translation headphone at a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, 15 September.

The two leaders met in Samarkand, in south eastern Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Footage shows Mr Sharif making several attempts to fasten the translation headphone to his ear before calling out for assistance from an aide, only for the headphone to fall again.

