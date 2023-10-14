Thousands of protesters gathered across major UK cities on Saturday to protest Israel as Gazans flee their homes.

The Metropolitan Police Service deployed more than 1,000 officers to police the demonstration, in which people marched in solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Palestinians have begun a mass exodus from northern Gaza after Israel’s military told them to evacuate ahead of an expected ground invasion.

In aerial footage captured above the English capital, thousands waved flags and posters in support of the West Asian country.