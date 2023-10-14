Hundreds protest in support of Palestine in New York’s Times Square

A pro-Palestine rally was held in New York on Friday, 13 October.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Times Square to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

Protesters could be heard chanting 'Free Palestine' and waving the country's flag.

Some activists could be seen pausing to pray during the march.

Israel has ordered more than one million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for an attack by Hamas terrorist on 7 October.

The state of Palestine claims the West Bank and the Gaza Strip as its territory. However, the entirety of that territory has been under Israeli occupation since 1967.