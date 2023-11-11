New York Times offices smeared in fake blood by pro-Palestine protesters

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in front of the New York Times headquarters and Museum Of Modern Art (MoMA) during a pro-Palestine march in New York on Friday 10 November.

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched from Columbus Circle to Times Square in New York City to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and demand the end of Israeli occupation.

Footage shows the doors of the New York Times building smeared in fake blood.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip - including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship - since a cross-border attack by the resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.