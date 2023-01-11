Paris: Police cordon off Gare du Nord after six people stabbed in knife attack

Police cordoned off a section of Paris’ Gare du Nord train station after a mass stabbing this morning, 11 January.

At least six people were injured, one critically, in the knife attack.

The individual was stopped by two off-duty police officers who were returning home from a shift, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Police shot the suspected attacker three times and hospitalised with serious injuries.

The motive behind the attack has not been established.

