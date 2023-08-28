Passengers scream on Mallorca flight as plane hit by severe turbulence

Passengers screamed and cried on a flight between Alicante and Mallorca, Spain after the plane was hit by severe turbulence on Sunday 27 August.

The footage was recorded by Estela Orts, who stars in the Pirates live show in Magaluf.

Sharing the video of the incident on her Instagram, the Spanish acrobat said: “People and children [were] screaming, being sick, I couldn’t help but cry.

“Until the pilot managed to stabilise the plane, it was like a roller coaster.”

Fierce winds also caused a P&O cruise ship to collide with a freight vessel, injuring a small number of people, according to the cruise operator.