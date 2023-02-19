Penny Mordaunt refuses to deny possibility of Northern Ireland direct rule

Penny Mordaunt refused to rule out the possibility of Westminster resuming direct rule of Northern Ireland.

The Commons leader was asked how the government will respond if Northern Ireland's parties do not "play ball" on Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

"We are the backstop for the assembly, that has always been the case," she told Trevor Phillips, but said the goal is to restore Stormont power-sharing.

Mordaunt said the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "key part" of re-establishing the assembly, adding it is "critical" parties have confidence in the process.

