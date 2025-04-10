Moment man attempted to start petrol station fire with lighter

A man has been jailed for four years after attempting to start a fire at a Bournemouth petrol station.

On September 6, a man was spotted trespassing on railway tracks near Bournemouth train station before the power was turned off, disrupting travel.

He then proceeded to a nearby Asda petrol station, where he attempted to release fuel while repeatedly trying to ignite a lighter before he was chased by multiple officers and detained.

Rory James Bolton Mayoh, 31, was sentenced on April 4 after pleading guilty to attempted arson, common assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and affray.