Thick smoke clouds billow from tractor-trailer fire next to Philadelphia bridge

A Philadelphia bridge was temporarily closed after a tractor-trailer erupted in flames underneath it Sunday evening (30 July), officials said.

The large truck caught fire in a parking lot near the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, in the northeast area of the city, shortly before 5pm.

A video shared by Twitter user @mcoon7 shows a plume of black smoke billowing over the bridge.

The structure was closed for around three hours while firefighters extinguished the tractor-trailer blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.