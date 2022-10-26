Nadine Dorries struggled to keep up with the autocue as she made her debut presenting Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show.

The former culture secretary was filling in for the Uncensored presenter while he was on holiday.

While introducing the show, Dorries appeared to struggle to keep up with the autocue, adding “Sorry, I’ve just completely messed up.”

The former cabinet minister has previously revealed that her dyslexia means she sometimes struggles with speaking, making appearing in front of a camera “difficult.”

During the rest of the show, Dorries debated whether Channel 4 should be proud of shows such as “My Massive C***.”

