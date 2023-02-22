White House staffer falls down Air Force One steps during Biden’s trip to Poland

A White House staffer fell down the steep steps of Air Force One after Joe Biden landed in Warsaw.

Footage shows a person sliding down the steps of the government jet onto the runway below.

The staff member is understood to be part of the president’s support team who have been travelling with him through Europe this week.

Mr Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, before holding talks with Poland president Andrzej Duda, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sign up for our newsletters.