‘God bless you’: Biden praises Poland for taking in Ukrainian refugees

Joe Biden has praised Poland for taking in more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees in the year since Russia’s invasion.

The US president spoke from Warsaw ahead of the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the conflict, calling the compassion “extraordinary”.

“Look at what you’ve done so far. Poland is hosting more than 1.5 million refugees from this war, God bless you,” Mr Biden said to cheers.

“Poland’s generosity, your willingness to open your hearts and your homes is extraordinary.”

