Diaper-clad baby kangaroo sends police on chase through Colorado town

A runaway baby kangaroo wearing a diaper led police on a chase through the streets of a Colorado city in September, newly-released footage shows.

Durango Police Department received a 911 call from a person who saw the animal hopping down the street.

The caller told the operator: “I know this is going to sound completely insane, but I was downtown and I was just walking home from work. There is, like a baby kangaroo with a diaper on, like, wandering around Main Street.”

After it was caught, police said the kangaroo was returned to its owner.