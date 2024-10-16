Police bodycam footage from night Sara Sharif’s body was discovered

Surrey Police have released the body camera footage from the officer who discovered Sara Sharif’s body on August 10 last year.

Police found Sara’s body in a bunk bed in her home in Woking, Surrey, after her father called police at 2.47am and confessed to killing her.

On arrival, police found the property was quiet, very tidy and seemingly empty before discovering the body next to a note in her father’s handwriting.

The note allegedly stated: “It’s me Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating. I swear to God that my intention was not to kill her. But I lost it.”

The 10-year-old’s father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik now all deny causing or allowing the death of a child.