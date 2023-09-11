Police officer borrows schoolboy’s tiny bike to chase suspected burglar

A police officer borrowed a schoolboy’s tiny bike to chase a suspected burglar through a city before arresting him.

PC Harriett Taylor approached the young boy and asked: “Please can I borrow your bike? I will return it to you.”

The “stunned” boy agreed and watched in amazement as the Hampshire Police officer set off on his tiny bike to catch the suspect.

Bodycam footage shows the officer racing off after the wanted man in Gosport town centre on Saturday.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary and shoplifting.