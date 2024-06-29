Moment suspect leans out of moving car and shoots at police in Texas

This is the moment a suspect opens his car door and shoots at police during a high-speed pursuit in Texas.

Cedar Hill Police Department has released dashcam footage of the police chase on Wednesday (26 June) that started in Cedar Hill and ended with a shootout in Dallas.

The chase started when officers tried to detain Jerail Fuewell, who got into his Mercury sedan and drove off.

Video shows Fuewell's car exiting the highway at Wheatland Road, running a red light and opening his car door before firing at the officers.

Officers returned fire, hitting Fuewell, who remains in hospital in a critical condition.