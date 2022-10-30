Biker performs wheelies during high-speed police chase

A cocky biker performed wheelies during a high-speed police chase through the streets of Brighton.

Footage captured 24-years Ryan Burtenshaw being tailed by officers in an unmarked police car and evading them by riding through road works in East Sussex.

When officers caught up with Burtenshaw, rather than pulling over he instead pulled a wheelie in the rain-covered streets.

Burtenshaw then sped off again through the 20mph zone, narrowly avoiding collisions with pedestrians and other vehicles.

Judge Christine Laing KC jailed Burtenshaw for five months and disqualified him from driving for one year and eight months.

