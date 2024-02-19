Human smuggler topples FedEx truck during police chase

A man facing human smuggling charges collided with a FedEx truck during a police pursuit in Webb County, Texas, on 8 February.

Alejandro Prado-Rico, 20, was evading police when he crashed into the truck near an intersection, causing it to roll over and sit upside down on a road verge.

Rico attempted to escape on foot and was eventually caught by police and arrested.

The FedEx driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Rico has been charged with five counts of smuggling of persons, two counts of smuggling of persons younger than 18 years old, evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, and reckless driving.