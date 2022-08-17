Moment drug dealer rams police car in dramatic daytime chase

A drug dealer rammed a police officer with his getaway car to avoid arrest, jarring footage has shown.

Matthew Crofts, 24, of Houlton, was corned by cops who pulled him over in Rugby, Warwickshire, on March 3 last year.

Footage captures police officers approaching Croft’s vehicle and opening the passenger door.

Shortly afterwards, Crofts reverses at speed, striking a Detective Constable with the door and seeing her being forced to the ground.

Crofts was convicted of dangerous driving, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

