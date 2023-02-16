Yvette Cooper lays out ‘shocking levels’ of Tory chaos in speech

There is a “shocking level of chaos” within the Tory party, Yvette Cooper has said.

In a speech at the Institute for Government think tank on Thursday, 16 February, the shadow home secretary laid into the Conservatives’ record on crime.

“In the last 12 months alone, we’ve had four home secretaries - two of whom were the same person - three justice secretaries two of whom were the same person, three attorney generals and four policing ministers,” Ms Cooper said.

The MP for for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford said the “chaos” was damaging to policing and tackling crime.

