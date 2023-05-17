Suspect found hiding in drying machine during police drugs raid

Seven people were arrested on drug-related charges after a police raid at a home in Elyria, Ohio.

Footage shared by the Elyria Police Department shows officers searching the home and making multiple arrests on 6 May.

Suspects were found in the basement and the attic, while another was found hiding in a clothes dryer to try and avoid arrest.

“Officers seized Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, Xanax, hypodermic syringes, and other drug paraphernalia inside the home,” a statement from police said.

