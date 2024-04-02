Police on horseback chase down accused shoplifter in New Mexico

Police caught a suspected shoplifter after he tried to outrun an officer on horseback in New Mexico, newly-released video shows.

Albuquerque Police Department said its mounted unit was working in Central and Coors when they were notified by a nearby Walgreens that a man had just stolen from the business.

Mark Chacon, 30, "would not comply with officers" and took off on foot the department added.

Footage shows the horse catching up to him within seconds.

Chacon, who allegedly stole $230 (£183) worth of merchandise, was charged with shoplifting, eluding or evading police on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.