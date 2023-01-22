Anti-cop protesters set off fireworks outside Atlanta Police Foundation

Fireworks and bricks were thrown in downtown Atlanta after a peaceful protest turned into clashes on Saturday, 21 January.

Protesters were marching against the fatal police shooting of a 26-year-old activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran.

He was killed while protesting the development of a huge police training centre, dubbed “Cop City,” in a wooded area outside the city.

This video shows fireworks being set off outside the Atlanta Police Foundation building on Saturday after demonstrations against the shooting escalated.

Six people were arrested in connection to the protests, according to local news.

