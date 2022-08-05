Greenwich bridge closed after armed police shoot man with firearm

A man with a firearm was shot by armed police in Greenwich, south east London today, 5 August.

Police received multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Creek Road at 2:31pm.

"Firearms officers attended the scene. The man was located. A police firearm was discharged and the man sustained a gunshot injury," the Metropolitan Police said.

This footage, taken on Friday evening, shows police cordoning off part of Creek Road.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

