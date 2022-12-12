New CCTV released of suspect in murder of Sunderland woman in her home

Police have released new CCTV of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman at her home in Sunderland on 2 December.

Alexander Carr, 32, from Sunderland, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street.

Carr is from the city, but is known to visit Newcastle and North Tyneside, and has links to areas of Northumberland, according to police.

“We believe he could be taking shelter inside outhouses or unoccupied buildings,” Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police, said.

