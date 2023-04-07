Queues of traffic pile up at the Port of Dover during Easter weekend getaway

Footage shows the long line of cars and lorries queuing at the Port of Dover in Kent ahead of the Easter weekend.

Holidaymakers have been warned they could face two-hour delays after last weekend saw chaotic scenes at the port .

Thousands of people were delayed last week, some reportedly by up to 14 hours.

On Thursday morning, the wait for passport checks was “approximately 90 minutes,” according to DFDS, the ferry operator.

