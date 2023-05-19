Tim Scott: Who is the latest Republican presidential candidate?

Tim Scott is the latest Republicancandidate for president of the United States.

The South Carolina senator officially declared his candidacy following weeks of speculation.

Considered a rising star within the Republicans, in 2021 Mr Scott responded on behalf of the party to president Joe Biden’s inaugural congressional address.

He is currently the only Black GOP senator and is the first since 1979.

At the time of his 2013 appointment, he was also the first Black senator to represent a state on the Confederate side of the Civil War.

