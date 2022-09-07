Rishi Sunak joked “I have more time on my hands than anticipated” as he joined a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday (7 September).

The former chancellor went head-to-head with Liz Truss this summer to become the new Tory leader and, in turn, prime minister.

It was confirmed on Monday that Ms Truss had won the ballot and she officially took over from Boris Johnson one day later, leaving Mr Sunak with “more time” than he had hoped.

“Thank you for accommodating me at a late stage in this debate,” he said, before making the joke.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.