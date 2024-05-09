Prince Harry was supported by his late mother Princess Diana’s family at a special service to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

While the royal family did not attend the ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday (8 May), the late Princess of Wales’s younger brother Earl Spencer and elder sister Lady Jane Fellowes supported their nephew.

Harry could be seen smiling as he warmly embraced his mother’s side of the family.

The Duke of Sussex was also surrounded by several dignitaries, politicians and close friends.