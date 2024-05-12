Prince Harry shows off basketball skills as Meghan watches on during visit to Nigeria

Prince Harry showed off basketball skills as his wife Meghan watched from the sidelines on the third day of their trip to Nigeria.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Lagos on Sunday (12 May) as part of their visit to promote the Invictus Games.

Wearing a pale linen suit and sunglasses, Harry joined in a game of basketball, much to the delight of his wife, who cheered him on.

The prince celebrated scoring a goal by high-fiving his teammates.