The Duke of Sussex has said his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II “is looking down on all of us” as he spoke at a charity awards event.

Harry attended the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday night, his first appearance in the UK since June.

In a speech at the ceremony, the duke said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

“I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”