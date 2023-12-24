Moment Princess of Wales surprises teenager at festive tea party

A preview of the Together at Christmas Carol Service shows the heartwarming moment the Princess of Wales surprised a festive tea party.

The special, which was filmed in London in November, saw the party thrown for childcare sector workers.

Football fan Rico, 13, believed he was just out to reunite with his former coach, Russell Gray, before the royal snuck up on their meeting.

“Do you mind if I join you?”, Princess Kate says as she enters the room, leaving the boy shocked.

The youngster shook her hand and told her how Gray’s leadership had helped him ‘trust’.

Together At Christmas will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.