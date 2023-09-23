A large crowd of pro-European Union protesters dressed in blue clothing and carrying EU flags gathered outside the Hilton hotel on Park Pane in west London on Saturday 23 September.

The protesters filled the pavement ahead of the National Rejoin March, which was due to culminate with a rally at Parliament Square on Saturday afternoon.

Madeleina Kay, 29, entertained the crowds with her own pro-European Union song.

Several clusters of Metropolitan Police officers were at the scene as protestors handed out flyers and passing cars beeped their horns.