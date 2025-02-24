Thieves fake seizure to snatch puppies from Colorado pet store

Puppies were taken from a pet store in Centennial, Colorado, on Friday, 21 February.

Bianca Rose Larsen, manager at Perfect Pets at 6840 S. University Boulevard, told Denver7 that an individual faked a seizure to create a distraction before two English bulldog puppies were stolen.

Footage showed an individual talking to an employee before another person dropped to the floor.

In a statement shared with Denver7, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested at the store and other suspects fled in a gold Cadillac Escalade.

The Independent has contacted the police department for further comment.