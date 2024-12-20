Putin praises Boris Johnson’s hair as he peddles baseless Ukraine army theory

Vladimir Putin praised Boris Johnson’s hair as he referred to a quote there is no online record of the former prime minister ever having said.

During a four-hour phone-in on Thursday (19 December), the Russian president said: “Prime minister Johnson with the great hair... He said they need to fight until the last Ukrainian, that’s what they’re doing now. They’re running out of Ukrainians who would like to fight, I don’t think there are any left.”

Mr Putin appeared to reference a Kremlin-peddled theory that Mr Johnson hindered peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, something the former PM denied, telling The Times it was “total nonsense and Russian propaganda.”