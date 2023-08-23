Putin attends concert amid reports of Wagner boss dead in plane crash

Russian president Vladimir Putin was seen at a concert as reports circulated that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on a plane that crashed near Moscow, killing everyone onboard.

Footage showed Putin at an event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Soviet troops’ victory in the Battle of Kursk during World War II.

Russian officials have said Prigozhin - who led an attempted coup in Russia in June - was on a private jet that crashed in the Tver region on 23 August.

The Russian news agency TASS reported that ten people died in the crash.