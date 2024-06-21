Vladimir Putin waved goodbye to Kim Jong-un through the window of his private jet as he completed his state visit to North Korea earlier this week.

The two leaders spent more than 10 hours together during the one-day visit, according to TASS news agency.

They held wide and one on one talks, attended wreath laying ceremony at the memorial to soldiers of Red Army killed in action liberating Korea in World War Two and had a ride on a limousine.

Kim described Putin as “the dearest friend of Korean people” and Putin thanked the host nation and its leadership for their “balanced stance” in regard of “the situation on Ukrainian direction”.