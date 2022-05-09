Putin claims Russian troops in Ukraine are ‘fighting for victory’ of motherland

Vladimir Putin has claimed that Russian troops are "fighting for victory" of their motherland as they continue their invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech in Moscow's Red Square during the Victory Day parade on Monday (9 May), Putin said that his invasion of Ukraine was justified as Nato was threatening Russia's borders.

UK defense secretary Ben Wallace dismissed Putin's comments as "fairytale claims" and said that neither Nato, Britain, nor eastern Europe were planning to invade Russia.

