Watch: Queen makes rare address to nation to mark Armed Forces Day

The Queen has hailed servicemen and women as a “source of inspiration, reassurance and pride” for the nation in a video message marking Armed Forces Day.

In the rare national statement, released on Saturday (29 June), Camilla paid tribute to the efforts of the military, in the face of “challenges and dangers” that not only safeguard the UK “but also defend liberties way beyond these shores”.

Camilla’s message also reflected her personal association with the Armed Forces, as she described herself as the “proud daughter of an Army officer” and wore her Royal Lancers brooch – her late father’s regiment and the military unit she serves as Colonel in Chief.