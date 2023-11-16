Queen Camilla chats to Rishi Sunak’s wife at Buckingham Palace reception

Queen Camilla spoke with Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC).

The pair shared smiles whilst deep in conversation at the competition, which is the world’s oldest international writing competition for schools having been delivered by the Royal Commonwealth Society since 1883.

The Queen and Murty were joined not only by winners of the competition past and present, but by stars of the stage and screen and the literay world, including Dame Joanna Lumley, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Gyles Brandreth.